News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Crypto custodian BitGo moves into private securities with Brassica acquisition

Crypto custodian BitGo moves into private securities with Brassica acquisition

Crypto custody specialist BitGo has acquired Brassica, a fintech specialising in providing back-end infrastructure services for private securities and alternative investments. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal means BitGo will offer a single platform to service both traditional private securities and blockchain-based assets globally, allowing for the tokenisation of real world assets.

The crypto firm - which was valued at $1.75 billion in a 2023 funding round - gets a technology stack including multi-asset custody, advanced capital formation solutions and streamlined record-keeping and transfer agent services.

Mike Belshe, CEO, BitGo, says: "We currently have a dichotomy in financial services - one side deals with traditional securities and the other deals with up-and-coming blockchain-based assets and cryptocurrencies.

"With this acquisition, BitGo becomes the first major financial services firm to be able to provide comprehensive infrastructure support for both traditional private securities and blockchain-based assets, while significantly expanding our global presence."

