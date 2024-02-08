Nasdaq Private Market raises $62.6 million

Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) has closed a $62.6 million Series B funding round with support from a host of top banks.

The round was led by Nasdaq with participation from current investors including Allen & Company, Citi, and Goldman Sachs. New investors in the Series B include BNP Paribas, DRW Venture Capital, UBS, and Wells Fargo.



Since its spinout from Nasdaq in 2021, NPM has operated independently through an industry-backed consortium with a mission to to accelerate the availability of secondary liquidity in private shares. NPM's product suite includes trading, settlement, and data platforms and has executed more than $50 billion in transactional value across 650 company-sponsored liquidity programs and block trades.



“Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity and data for companies and investors that is in high demand but historically has been difficult to source and validate,” says Kim Trautmann, partner and head of DRW VC. “Part of what makes the platform unique is its ability to provide both deep insights on a single company and show investors a holistic, visual view of the market data across their portfolio. This makes it a fairly end-to-end solution, which will be very compelling as we see the continued maturation of the secondary market for private shares.”