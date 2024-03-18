Nuvei in talks over private equity buy-out

Nasdaq-listed Canadian fintech Nuvei has confirmed that it is in talks over a potential going-private transaction.

Responding to media speculation about a possible deal with Advent, Nuvei says that it has formed a special committee of legal and financial advisors to evaluate expressions of interest as well as any other strategic alternatives that may be available.



The statement continues: "The Company further confirms that it is engaged in discussions with certain third parties in connection with a potential transaction involving continued significant ownership by certain of the holders of multiple voting shares, including Phil Fayer, Nuvei's founder, chair and chief executive officer."



With a market capitalisation of $3 billion, a bid for Nuvei from Advent would represent one of the largest equity buy-outs in recent memory.



Nuvei offers card acquiring services in more than 200 markets, including direct local acquiring in over 47 countries, as well as access to more than 600 alternative payment methods.

In January last year it struck a deal to buy US outfit Paya in an all-cash deal worth US$1.3 billion.

More recently it snapped up Australian fintech darling Till Payments for the bargain-basement price of $50 million, way down on its one-time $500 million valuation.