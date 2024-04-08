Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
China central bank launches $70bn tech lending programme

China central bank launches $70bn tech lending programme

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) has announced a re-lending scheme designed to boost the country's science and tech sector.

The central bank's programme will see 21 banks offer loans to mid and small-sized tech companies at a reduced interest rate of 1.75%.

Under the terms of the programme, loans will last for one year and can be extended twice for a a year at a time. 

China's economy, which is still ranked as the second largest in the world, has slowed of late.

A property market slowdown along with global trading tensions has seen a lack of investment in China's equity market from both local investors and overseas institutional investors. 

 

