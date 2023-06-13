Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of China UBS

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank of China&#39;s BOCI issues first tokenised notes

Bank of China's BOCI issues first tokenised notes

The Bank of China’s investment banking arm, BOCI, has issued a tokenised security on the main Ethereum blockchain in Hong Kong.

BOCI issued CNH 200 million fully digital structured notes, originated by UBS and placed to its clients in Asia Pacific.

UBS had previously issued a $50 million tokenised fixed rate note in December under English and Swiss law, digitised on a permissioned blockchain.

The latest transaction marks the first product of its kind in Asia Pacific constituted under Hong Kong and Swiss law and tokenised on the main Ethereum blockchain, successfully introducing regulated securities onto a public blockchain.

Ying Wang, deputy CEO, BOCI, says: "Working together with UBS, we are driving the simplification of digital asset markets and products, for customers in Asia Pacific through the development of blockchain-based digital structured products, designed specifically for customers in Asia Pacific."

Aurelian Troendle, global head, MTN Trading, UBS, adds: "High-frequency issuance activity can benefit from vast efficiency gains through the use of blockchain technology, which will ultimately bring advantages to investors."

Related Companies

Bank of China UBS

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services[Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services

Trending

Trending

  1. The Netherlands gets nationwide contactless public transport payments system

  2. Swift steps up blockchain experimentation

  3. Money20/20: No end game for open banking

  4. Barclays explores options for payments biz - Reuters

  5. Goldman Sachs fintech boss Stephanie Cohen takes leave of absence

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023