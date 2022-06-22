Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
China&#39;s digital yuan wallet downloaded by 261m individuals

China's digital yuan wallet downloaded by 261m individuals

China's digital yuan wallet has been downloaded by 261 million people - about a fifth of the country's population - and been used for transactions worth 87.5 billion yuan ($13.8 billion).

In development since 2014, the e-CNY wallet underwent extensive field testing across the country before making its way to the iOS and Android stores at the beginning of this year.

Although still in pilot phase, take-up has accelerated in recent months, Zou Lan, head of financial markets at the People’s Bank of China said at a recent press event, according to local reports.

The wallet is now starting to catch up with China's dominant commercial payment apps from Ant Group and Tencent, which together account for around 94% of the digital payments marketplace.

According to Morning Consult, these apps are not only ubiquitous, they are also well-liked, with 83% of Chinese adults having at least a somewhat favourable opinion of them.

Currently only 60% of those surveyed by Morning Consult also regard the e-CNY favourably, although more than a third had not heard of or had no opinion about it.

More than a quarter of those surveyed say they don't use the e-CNY app because they don't need it, while 17% say they prefer using an alternative. However, 26% say they don’t use it because they don’t know how, and 13% cite technical barriers like not residing in a pilot city (nine per cent) or not having a smartphone that supports the app (four per cent).

Of those that do use the e-CNY wallet, 72% say they use it for online shopping and 67% for paying for public services such as transportation.

Related Companies

People's Bank of China

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits[Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Trending

Related News
Tencent commences test programme for digital yuan wallet
/crypto

Tencent commences test programme for digital yuan wallet

China's digital yuan wallet arrives in Android and Apple app stores
/payments

China's digital yuan wallet arrives in Android and Apple app stores

Ant Group and Tencent promote their work on digital yuan with PBoC – SCMP

26 Apr 2021

Shenzhen holds lottery to give away millions in digital yuan

13 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Stripe unveils global infrastructure for bank transfers

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022