Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Legal Mergers and acquisitions Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
China’s fintechs face an uphill battle with listings - CNBC

China’s fintechs face an uphill battle with listings - CNBC

Going public in China is proving to be something of an uphill battle for fintechs, and new guidelines released by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) are only further complicating the process.

Speaking with EY’s Asia-Pacific IPO leader, Ringo Choi, CNBC reports that few firms across the fintech sector have been able to list on exchanges in Shanghai and Schenzen.

“For financial technology, you can see that…some of the largest one(s), if they’re competing with the bank or insurance company, they will have a hard time.”

One of the CSRC’s guidelines released last Friday states that financial technology companies are banned from listing on the STAR board, the NASDAQ-style tech board officially called the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board. The release read: “Real estate and firms mainly engaged in financial services and investment businesses are prohibited from listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board.”

The sentiment around listings appears to have shifted dramatically since late 2020, when predictions around a slew of planned domestic start-up listings painted the country as an expected IPO leader for 2021.

Yet, with December’s dramatic suspension of Ant Group’s plans for a dual-listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong, CNBC believes Beijing signalled a turning point on its stance toward Chinese technology giants and fintechs. As a result, some fintechs may be reconsidering their approach to going public, looking to the ‘rectifications’ Ant Group has been required to make.

Reuters reported over the weekend that Ant Group is exploring ways for founder Jack Ma to exit the fintech, divesting his stake and giving up control of the business, as a means to “help draw a line under Beijing’s scrutiny of its business.”

Ant Group denied the claims on its Twitter account, labelling them as “untrue and baseless.”
While Chinese fintechs may struggle to listing on the mainland, they are able still able to take alternate routes by going public in Hong Kong or the US.

Related Companies

Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Legal Mergers and acquisitions Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings[Webinar] How risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings

Trending

Related News
Ant tussles with Beijing on sharing customer data - FT
/regulation

Ant tussles with Beijing on sharing customer data - FT

Swift and China's central bank form JV
/crypto

Swift and China's central bank form JV

Ant Group to become financial holding company under deal with Chinese regulators

03 Feb

China hints more fintech regulation to come

08 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

  2. Mastercard to buy digital ID firm Ekata for $850m

  3. Santander launches digital cash management service

  4. Apple lets couples co-own card to build credit together

  5. Revolut eyes fundraise at $10bn+ valuation - Sky

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape