News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Swift and China&#39;s central bank form JV

Swift and China's central bank form JV

Swift has set up a joint venture with the Chinese central bank's digital currency research institute and clearing centre.

China’s Cross-border Interbank Payment System and the Payment & Clearing Association of China are also part of the JV, called Finance Gateway Information Services Co.

While the venture raises the possibility of China looking to take its digital yuan global, Swift says in a statement to Reuters that "its services will be limited in scope and entirely focused on maintaining compliance with applicable regulations in China".

Swift

Swift outlines strategy to expand beyond financial messaging

17 Sep 2020

China's central bank nears release of own digital currency

14 Aug 2019

Digital currency 'inevitable' - Bank of China

23 Mar 2018

