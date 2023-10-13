Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
China opens CBDC industrial park

China opens CBDC industrial park

China has opened a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) focused industrial park in the Luohu district of Shenzhen on October 11.

The government has launched the park to bolster the e-CNY ecosystem and payment solutions using the digital yuan. Residents are incentivised to move to the park for up to three years of free rent and loans. Commercial banks are being offered up to 20 million yuan to settle there, and start ups are offered up to 50 million yuan.

The park had nine residents as of its launch, including payment card companies Hengbao and Wuhan Tianyu Information, and payments processor Lakala Payment.

The move marks China’s development of CBDCs as a monetary tool. According to Reuters, Lu Lei, deputy administrator for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), stated that CBDCs has “programmable attributes” that can allow them to be used as a M2 currency, rather than just in circulation as a M0 currency as it is now.

Lei continued that the People’s Bank of China is likely to conduct further research into the uses of CBDC in the macro-economy with features such as adjustable rates, expiration dates, and control of where CBDCs can be used. Lei stated that the development could make cross-border transactions safer, faster, and more accessible.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024[New Report] The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Trending

Trending

  1. FCA issues 146 alerts to non-compliant firms on first day of crypto asset promotion regime

  2. NatWest enrolls debit cards in Mastercard&#39;s Click to Pay

  3. UK startup taps open banking technology to help people build their credit score

  4. Spanish banks road test &#39;digital euro&#39; on existing payment infrastructures

  5. JPMorgan moves to commercialise blockchain with Tokenized Collateral Network

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024