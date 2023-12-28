Finextra's top research reports of 2023

With 2023 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most downloaded whitepapers, sentiment papers and surveys over the course of the past year. These reports are Finextra-led and cobranded, based on editorially balanced, independent, referenced desk-based and online research.

Top research reports of 2023

5. From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

This industry survey, conducted by Finextra in association with Form3, which was designed to glean the general attitude and approach multi-cloud infrastructure, perceived benefits and perceived challenges around implementation. Notably, it sought to establish the general awareness of various new and incoming regulations around resilience and systemic risk, of how cloud and cloud providers can navigate this and how much, if any, business opportunity firms see in resilience and risk compliance.

4. Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

This Finextra report takes a view on the rapidly unfolding story of ESG within banking and financial services at large. Regulation is being dramatically reshaped such that financial organisations become increasingly obligated to make consciously ethical investment decisions, becoming responsible for non-compliant ESG parties in their own value chains. However, different rules and formats apply in different countries, which causes significant compliance challenges.

3. Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

This Finextra survey, produced in association with SoftServe and conducted in late 2022/early 2023, aimed to quantify priorities and ambitions in financial services with regard to improving the digital experience of services for the customer, and to what extent services have or will become personalised, or even hyperpersonalised. The findings show a genuine and growing appetite by banks and other financial service providers to invest more in making customers’ online engagements easier and more fulfilling.

2. Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

This whitepaper, produced in association with Worldline, explores the current landscape of models and what factors may influence further evolution. There has been a tidal wave of transformation - the pace of it is accelerating, technology is proliferating, and customer behaviour and expectation are advancing all the time; the banking industry is in flux and it is a challenging time but also an exciting one.

1. Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

This Finextra survey, produced in association with Volante Technologies, builds on the previous 2021 and 2022 industry surveys. The latest 2023 edition captures and examines ongoing priorities within payments modernisation, with a particular focus on the growth or need for partnerships and cloud-facilitated account-to-account (A2A) payment applications and payments-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings. The report analysis will provide a comprehensive overview of the status and adoption of real-time payment networks within domestic markets and increasingly through intra-regional schemes and cross-border networks globally.