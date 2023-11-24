Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
OCC&#39;s former Chief Fintech Officer had CV full of falsehoods - report

OCC's former Chief Fintech Officer had CV full of falsehoods - report

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's first chief financial technology officer is no longer in place amid revelations that his CV was riddled with falsehoods, including about his former employment at major banks, according to reports.

In March, the OCC issued a statement announcing Prashant Bhardwaj would lead its new Office of Financial Technology, taking on the role of deputy comptroller and chief financial technology officer.

The watchdog described Bhardwaj as having "nearly 30 years of experience serving in a variety of roles across the financial sector," but did not list any of these positions.

By the summer, Bhardwaj appears to have already left the $300,000 -a-year job, with OCC veteran Miriam Bazan leading the newly created office.

According to The Information and Fintech Business Weekly, a plethora of claims about Bhardwaj's former employment are false.

He claimed that from January 2006 to March 2010 he was CIO at Fifth Third Bank, before taking up the same position at Huntington Bank.

He did not hold either role, with a Fifth Third spokesperson telling Fintech Business Daily that he has never worked for the bank.

Bhardwaj also claimed to have worked for Citi, beginning in 1994, when he would have been 13.

There are also questions about Bhardwaj's educational credentials and an extensive criminal history.

The OCC has not responded to questions about its due diligence.

Related Companies

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 24 November, 2023, 22:17Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

If he was recruited via an agency, the name of the agency should be named and shamed and pursued for damages. If he applied directly through an advertisement, the Head of HR at the OCC should be fired. One or the other should have taken up references from his last two listed empoyers and also contacted his university. One also hopes that they have pusued him to pay back all monies paid to him.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. Fidelity National Financial services disrupted by cyber incident

  2. UK funds given green light for tokenisation

  3. Ex-Revolut leaders build digital wallet

  4. UK should tap open banking to take on card schemes - govt-commissioned review

  5. Mastercard gets green light for domestic payments processing in China

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?