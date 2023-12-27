Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

OneSpan Volante Technologies Accenture Amazon Web Services Microsoft

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cloud Retail banking Security Sustainable Wholesale banking Start ups Identity

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Banking-as-a-service Big data Core banking systems Embedded Finance Innovation Instant Payments ISO20022 Machine learning Mainframe Mobile & online banking Money Laundering Non-bank competitors Open APIs Open banking Operational risk Outsourcing Transaction banking UX
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Finextra&#39;s top impact study reports of 2023

Finextra's top impact study reports of 2023

With 2023 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most downloaded impact study reports over the course of the past year. Our impact study reports are how-to, best practice guides that support those in the financial industry in their utilisation and optimisation of particular technologies, as well as providing an outlook at future trends to watch.

Top impact studies of 2023

10. AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

This report, produced in association with Microsoft Azure, provides three solutions to leveraging AI and cloud to improve back-end processes rather than just front-end experiences.

9. Sustainable Cities: Enabling Positive Change through Innovation and Collaboration

This report is focused on how to finance sustainable cities, what we can do to identify solutions and work towards resolutions through Sustainable Finance Live panel sessions and workshops.

8. Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration

This report discusses how financial institutions are adapting to consumer demand and security concerns in the cloud transition, as explored in a Finextra and Temenos webinar.

7. How Banks can Expand the Omnichannel for Virtual Signing Experiences

This Finextra impact study, produced in association with OneSpan, explores how financial services providers can balance security, compliance, and remote interactivity with the need for a more human centric digital experience.

6. How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

As part of the Financial Cloud Series, this Finextra explores the transformative potential of the cloud for the financial and technology industries.

5. Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

This report explores how embedded finance and banking as a service can help to transform the backbone of business operations, as explained in a Finextra and Temenos webinar.

4. Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

This report provides insight into how mainframe modernisation is now an element of risk management, as discussed at a Finextra, Accenture and Amazon Web Services webinar.

3. Data, Risk, and Financial Instruments: Enabling Positive Change through Innovation and Collaboration

This report positions the main themes of the Sustainable Finance Live conference, which were data, risk, and financial instruments.

2. Power your Banking Value Chain with AI/ML at scale

This report, produced in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS), explains how in a world of rapidly advancing technology, AI and ML are essential to a bank's growth strategy.

1. What should European Banks prioritise in their Payments Modernisation Journeys?

This Finextra report, produced in association with Volante Technologies, explores the current European banking landscape and how payments modernisation is no longer a luxury.

Related Companies

OneSpan Volante Technologies Accenture Amazon Web Services Microsoft

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cloud Retail banking Security Sustainable Wholesale banking Start ups Identity

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Banking-as-a-service Big data Core banking systems Embedded Finance Innovation Instant Payments ISO20022 Machine learning Mainframe Mobile & online banking Money Laundering Non-bank competitors Open APIs Open banking Operational risk Outsourcing Transaction banking UX
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

OneSpan

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[SF.Live Report] Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Trending

Related News
FCA hampered by crypto skills shortage
/regulation

FCA hampered by crypto skills shortage

South Korea preps 100,000 person-strong CBDC pilot
/crypto

South Korea preps 100,000 person-strong CBDC pilot

OCC's former Chief Fintech Officer had CV full of falsehoods - report

24 Nov

UK funds given green light for tokenisation

23 Nov

PaymentSense eyes Irish money licence

23 Nov

Credit fintech Petal seeks buyer - report

21 Nov

Report predicts boom in Apac's wealthtech market

20 Nov

Trending

  1. Revolut sees bumper revenue growth in 2023

  2. EBL to launch &#39;world-first&#39; biometric metal card

  3. Finextra&#39;s year in review

  4. Walmart brings BNPL payments to self-checkout kiosks with Affirm

  5. Tabby secures $700 million debt facility and $50 million Series D extension

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up