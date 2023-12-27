Finextra's top impact study reports of 2023

With 2023 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most downloaded impact study reports over the course of the past year. Our impact study reports are how-to, best practice guides that support those in the financial industry in their utilisation and optimisation of particular technologies, as well as providing an outlook at future trends to watch.

Top impact studies of 2023

10. AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

This report, produced in association with Microsoft Azure, provides three solutions to leveraging AI and cloud to improve back-end processes rather than just front-end experiences.

9. Sustainable Cities: Enabling Positive Change through Innovation and Collaboration

This report is focused on how to finance sustainable cities, what we can do to identify solutions and work towards resolutions through Sustainable Finance Live panel sessions and workshops.

8. Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration

This report discusses how financial institutions are adapting to consumer demand and security concerns in the cloud transition, as explored in a Finextra and Temenos webinar.

7. How Banks can Expand the Omnichannel for Virtual Signing Experiences

This Finextra impact study, produced in association with OneSpan, explores how financial services providers can balance security, compliance, and remote interactivity with the need for a more human centric digital experience.

6. How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

As part of the Financial Cloud Series, this Finextra explores the transformative potential of the cloud for the financial and technology industries.

5. Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

This report explores how embedded finance and banking as a service can help to transform the backbone of business operations, as explained in a Finextra and Temenos webinar.

4. Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

This report provides insight into how mainframe modernisation is now an element of risk management, as discussed at a Finextra, Accenture and Amazon Web Services webinar.

3. Data, Risk, and Financial Instruments: Enabling Positive Change through Innovation and Collaboration

This report positions the main themes of the Sustainable Finance Live conference, which were data, risk, and financial instruments.

2. Power your Banking Value Chain with AI/ML at scale

This report, produced in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS), explains how in a world of rapidly advancing technology, AI and ML are essential to a bank's growth strategy.

1. What should European Banks prioritise in their Payments Modernisation Journeys?

This Finextra report, produced in association with Volante Technologies, explores the current European banking landscape and how payments modernisation is no longer a luxury.