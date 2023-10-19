Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe embeds A2A payments in checkout with TrueLayer

Stripe embeds A2A payments in checkout with TrueLayer

Stripe is to provide customers of European merchants with the option to ditch card-based payments in favour of open banking linked transactions through an embedded checkout integration with TrueLayer

TrueLayer has become the first European open banking payment option listed on Stripe’s Payment Element, an embeddable UI component for checkout pages used by thousands of merchants around the world.

Consumers will be able to select open banking payment at checkout, after which they will be redirected to TrueLayer’s payment page to confirm their payment either within their bank app or online bank account.

Francesco Simoneschi, CEO and Co-founder, TrueLayer says: “Availability with Stripe’s UI is a significant milestone for open banking payments. It makes it even easier for merchants to access bank payments within their Stripe checkout, and provides a safe and secure way for consumers to shop online. But this is just step one.

"For TrueLayer, the march continues into ecommerce, where speed, security and card fees continue to present obstacles for merchants across Europe.”

The deal cements a longstanding relationship between the two firms, after Stripe joined a $130 million in the open banking outfit in September 2021.

Related Companies

Stripe TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Derisking and Embracing Innovation Beyond ‘Rip and Replac[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Derisking and Embracing Innovation Beyond ‘Rip and Replace’

Trending

Related News
Stripe halves valuation on $6.5 billion downround
/payments

Stripe halves valuation on $6.5 billion downround

Stripe forms issuer partnerships to help fight fraud
/security

Stripe forms issuer partnerships to help fight fraud

Checkout.com shakes up leadership to take on Stripe

02 Feb

Stripe scores major Amazon deal

23 Jan

Natwest forges VRP partnerships with Token, Tink and Yapily

24 Oct 2022

Truelayer to axe 10% of staff

16 Sep 2022

TrueLayer enters five new European markets

27 Jan 2022

Trending

  1. FCA and Modulr agree customer onboarding restrictions

  2. UAE to launch national domestic card scheme

  3. SEC head warns AI could cause financial crisis

  4. China opens CBDC industrial park

  5. Axis Bank and Fibe team on India&#39;s first numberless credit card

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024