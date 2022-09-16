Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

People

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Truelayer to axe 10% of staff

Truelayer to axe 10% of staff

Truelayer is the latest fintech to send staff to the chopping block, AltFi revealed this morning. CEO of the open banking company, Francesco Simoneschi alerted staff that their headcount would be cut by 10%.

About 40 roles are at risk as Truelayer employs around 400 people across offices in London, Milan, Dublin, and Sydney.

In an email posted on the Truelayer public blog by the CEO, Simoneschi stated: “This is not a decision which we have taken lightly. Nor is it an announcement any CEO or Founder wants to make…Transparency is central to our values and culture, so I’ll set out the rationale and context behind today’s announcement and provide some detail on the process which led us to today.”

Simoneschi added that the company is “now operating in a very different context and more challenging market conditions.”

Truelayer employees who will be let go will be offered additional months’ salary based on period of service, employer pension contributions for three months, extended health insurance access, mental health support, and outplacing support.

Truelayer is not the only fintech facing significant employee cuts, in May BNPL giant Klarna announced plans to lay off 10% of their staff, trading app Robinhood axed 23% of their staff last month due to the economic downturn, and e-commerce platform ClearCo laid off 125 employees, 25% of their staff in August.

Truelayer recently partnered with SaaS platform WealthOS and introduced instant payments with credit firm Tymit.

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

People

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2023 - A Sibos Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention[On-Demand Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Trending

Related News
Robinhood axes 23% of staff
/people

Robinhood axes 23% of staff

E-commerce lender Clearco axes 125 jobs
/people

E-commerce lender Clearco axes 125 jobs

Commerzbank agrees deal with unions on 10,000 job cuts

10 May 2021

Trending

  1. Revolut unveils online checkout feature

  2. Banks and technology partners join EU-wide pilot of digital IDs

  3. Embedded finance set for explosive growth

  4. JP Morgan to buy payments firm Renovite

  5. UK fintech investment takes a dive

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications