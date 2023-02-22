Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Capital One Discover Financial Services Stripe

Security

Payments Retail banking

Artificial intelligence Cards Machine learning
Stripe forms issuer partnerships to help fight fraud

Stripe forms issuer partnerships to help fight fraud

Stripe has launched an "enhanced issuer network": a set of partnerships with US card issuers designed to help businesses rescue fraud and boost authorisation rates.

The network sees Stripe provide secure access to transaction fraud scores from Radar - its fraud-prevention tool - through an encrypted pathway to issuers including Capital One and Discover.

Radar uses machine learning techniques trained on the billions of dollars of transactions that Stripe processes every year to assign each payment a risk score from zero to 99.

Stripe says that by giving issuers access to Radar scores, it helps them decrease fraud, reduces checkout frustration for consumers, and increases payment authorisation rates for businesses.

Sarah Strauss, head, customer services and strategy, Capital One, says: "In particular, this makes legitimate transactions more likely to be approved. The partnership has already resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in recovered revenue for businesses."

Capital One Discover Financial Services Stripe

Security

Payments Retail banking

Artificial intelligence Cards Machine learning
