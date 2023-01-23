Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe Amazon Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Cloud

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe scores major Amazon deal

Stripe scores major Amazon deal

Stripe has become a strategic payments partner for Amazon in the US, Europe, and Canada, processing a "significant" portion of the tech giant's total payments volume across its businesses, including Prime, Audible, Kindle, Amazon Pay, Buy With Prime, and more.

The global agreement builds on a partnership that began in 2017, when Amazon began using the payments firm to accelerate market expansion in Asia and Europe.

Max Bardon, VP, payments, Amazon, says: “In particular, we value Stripe’s reliability. Even during peak days like Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, Stripe delivers industry-leading uptime. We appreciate Stripe’s relentless commitment to putting users first.”

The deal also sees Stripe expand its use of Amazon Web Services as its cloud infrastructure provider. Stripe will use AWS's Graviton for efficiency and performance in data processing, and Nitro enclaves to enhance data security.

David Singleton, CTO, Stripe, says: “We couldn’t run without AWS—and we wouldn’t want to. AWS is our customers’ first choice. The platform gives Stripe enormous developer leverage, which we then deploy in service of our users.”

Related Companies

Stripe Amazon Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Cloud

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Stripe cuts internal valuation again - report
/payments

Stripe cuts internal valuation again - report

Stripe lays off 1100 employees
/people

Stripe lays off 1100 employees

Amazon adds Venmo as payments option

26 Oct 2022

Amazon and Affirm bring BNPL payments to Canada

26 Sep 2022

Stripe opens App Marketplace

25 May 2022

Amazon suspends ban on Visa payments

17 Jan 2022

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  4. EU finance ministers take stock of digital euro; UK scepticism grows

  5. MangoPay to hire 250 new staff this year

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023