Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TrueLayer enters five new European markets

TrueLayer enters five new European markets

UK open banking platform TrueLayer has expanded to five new European markets.

TrueLayer's open banking data and payments infrastructure now reaches Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland and Portugal.

The UK company says it has also increased connectivity in existing markets including the Netherlands and Spain, and as a result, added hundreds of new banks across a total of 16 European markets.

Ticking through the new market openings, TrueLayer now provides data and payments connectivity to the 20 largest banks in Portugal, 29 banks in Austria, 18 in Belgium, 50 institutions in Belgium, and five banks in Finland.

“Working with our clients expanding across Europe, we know how important high quality connectivity is to harness the full potential of open banking," says Joe Morley, CEO Europe at TrueLayer. “We’re continuing that model as we extend connectivity across Europe with the addition of hundreds of banks across these new markets. The result is a superior developer experience for our clients and a more reliable service for their customers.”

The expansion across Europe follows on from a $130 million fund raise in September, with investment from Tiger Global and Stripe, that propelled TrueLayer into the coveted Unicorn club.

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Trending

Related News
TrueLayer joins the Unicorn club on $130 million funding round
/payments

TrueLayer joins the Unicorn club on $130 million funding round

TrueLayer takes the pain out of payouts with Open Banking
/payments

TrueLayer takes the pain out of payouts with Open Banking

TrueLayer opens new European HQ in Dublin

26 Aug 2021

TrueLayer raises $70 million in preparation for Open Finance moment

08 Apr 2021

TrueLayer launches payments-as-a-service product

26 Jan 2021

TrueLayer enters Australian Open Banking market

23 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Top 5 NFT Games Android | NFT Mobile Games - 2022

  2. Mastercard launches virtual card for instant B2B payments

  3. Santander bets big on BNPL with new service Zinia

  4. JPMorgan buys 49% stake in Viva Wallet

  5. Huawei taps Curve for mobile payments

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022