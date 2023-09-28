Apple soft launches UK open banking integration for iPhone Wallet

Apple is soft launching a new iPhone Wallet app that is integrated with UK's open banking framework.

First reported by 9ToFiveMac, the Wallet app will now be able to show the user’s current account balance from their bank, as well as a history of deposits and payments. This includes balances for credit and debit cards.

The balances will also be shown inline when buying something with Apple Pay, helping users be more financially aware about whether they can responsibly afford the purchase.



This integration is rolling out first as part of the upcoming iOS 17.1 developer beta, reports 9ToFiveMac. It will be available to a subset of Wallet app users in the UK, who have an Apple Pay credit or debit card associated with a supporting bank.



Supporting banks in the initial rollout include Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Monzo, and Starling..