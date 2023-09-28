Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Apple soft launches UK open banking integration for iPhone Wallet

Apple soft launches UK open banking integration for iPhone Wallet

Apple is soft launching a new iPhone Wallet app that is integrated with UK's open banking framework.

First reported by 9ToFiveMac, the Wallet app will now be able to show the user’s current account balance from their bank, as well as a history of deposits and payments. This includes balances for credit and debit cards.

The balances will also be shown inline when buying something with Apple Pay, helping users be more financially aware about whether they can responsibly afford the purchase.

This integration is rolling out first as part of the upcoming iOS 17.1 developer beta, reports 9ToFiveMac. It will be available to a subset of Wallet app users in the UK, who have an Apple Pay credit or debit card associated with a supporting bank.

Supporting banks in the initial rollout include Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Monzo, and Starling..

Comments: (1)

Jeremy Light
Jeremy Light - pingNpay - London 28 September, 2023, 10:44Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Being able to see your bank balance when making a debit card payment is a great UX and will be immensely popular with consumers - it will be interesting to see if it makes any difference to unauthorised overdraft fee income, bounced direct debit debit income etc for banks which is why in the past they have been reluctant to provide such capability. My expectation is it will be a net benefit for banks in terms of customer retention, acquisition and engagement, so a win-win for banks and consumers (and Apple of course).

Related News
JP Morgan offers merchants Tap to Pay on iPhone
/payments

JP Morgan offers merchants Tap to Pay on iPhone

Apple's Tap to Pay arrives in the UK with Revolut and Natwest first out of the gate
/payments

Apple's Tap to Pay arrives in the UK with Revolut and Natwest first out of the gate

Apple Cash gets recurring payments

08 Jun

Westpac rolls out Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone

18 May

Apple nets $1 billion in deposits within a week of savings account launch

03 May

Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

23 Jan

Apple launches BNPL product

06 Jun 2022

