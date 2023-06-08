Apple cash gets recurring payments

Apple is adding support for recurring payments from its Apple Cash digital card.

The feature, coming in the autumn with the arrival of iOS 17, means that Apple Cash users will be able to set up weekly, biweekly, or monthly payments.



Apple says this will make it easier, for example, for parents to pay allowances or for users to pay back friends and family for regularly shared expenses, such as rent payments.



Users can also choose to automatically top up their Apple Cash balance from their designated bank accounts when it runs low.