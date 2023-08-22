Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
JP Morgan offers merchants Tap to Pay on iPhone

JP Morgan offers merchants Tap to Pay on iPhone

JP Morgan is rolling out support for Apple's Tap to Pay to its US merchant clients, with beauty giant Sephora the first retailer out of the gate.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables merchants to accept in-person contactless payments with a just a tap of their payment cards or mobile wallet, with no need for additional terminals or hardware.

Apple has been working on the feature since around 2020, when it paid $100 million for Canadian startup Mobeewave.

Takis Georgakopoulos, global head, payments, JP Morgan, says: "Enhancing the ability for consumers to pay with their preferred method of payment is part of our broader, customer-centric approach to simplify omnichannel payment acceptance for our merchant clients."

The JP Morgan deal will make the technology available to its vast network of clients - including SMEs - over the next year.

Max Neukirchen, global head, payments and commerce solutions, JP Morgan Payments, says: "This solution means our merchants don’t need to worry about certain pain-points like card reader Bluetooth connectivity, terminal power charging or manually entering card information."

