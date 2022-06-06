Apple launches BNPL product

Apple has jumped into the buy now, pay later market, enabling US customers to to split Apple Pay purchases into instalments.

Available for all in-app and online purchases, Apple Pay Later splits purchases into four equal payments over six weeks without interest or late fees.



Users manage payments through the Wallet app, while Apple is also adding order tracking to the wallet.



The move sees Apple bring its muscle into a market packed with rivals, including PayPal, Klarna, and Affirm, which saw its share price dip today.



Last year, Bloomberg reported that Apple was working with Goldman Sachs to use the bank as the lender to cover the instalments.



