News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
LSEG plans new blockchain-powered marketplace

The London Stock Exchange is drawing up plans for a new digital marketplace that would be built on blockchain technology.

Murray Roos, head of capital markets at the LSE Group, told the FT the firm had decided to push forward with the project after 12-months of internal debate on the potential for a blockchain-powered trading venture.

The UK exchange is reportedly mulling a sepearate entity for the new venture and is now engaged in conversations with the UK government and regulators on the idea.

Ross stressed that the project does not involve cryptocurrencies and only uses the blockchain technology underpinning the digital assets to make buying, selling and holding of traditional assets more efficient.

"The idea is to use digital technology to make a process that is slicker, smoother, cheaper and more transparent . . . and to have it regulated," Roos said.

