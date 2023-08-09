LSEG names Goldman vet Irfan Hussain CIO

London Stock Exchange Group has appointed Goldman Sachs' Irfan Hussain chief information officer.

Hussain is a 28-year Goldman veteran and is currently chief operating and strategy officer for engineering.



In his new role he will be based in New York and joins LSEG's executive committee, reporting to CEO David Schwimmer.



He will lead the exchange operator's technology team "driving cutting edge innovation in the global financial markets," says a statement.



Hussain replaces Tony McCarthy, who has been group CIO since January 2020 and will retire in early 2024.



Says Schwimmer: "Irfan is a world-class technology leader, recognised by our customers as a trusted expert to partner with as LSEG drives innovation in the global financial markets."