Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

London Stock Exchange Mastercard

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
LSEG signs for Mastercard Open Banking tech

LSEG signs for Mastercard Open Banking tech

London Stock Exchange Group-owned Giact has enlisted Mastercard's Open Banking capabilities to provide a secure account verification offering for its customers.

Identity and authentication player Giact was acquired by the LSE as part of its Refinitiv takeover.

Using Mastercard's Open Banking technology, it will be able to deploy Nacha-compliant account verification solutions across its growing array of customer and third-party risk businesses.

Giact customers will have access to consumer-permissioned data to verify bank account owner, income account balance and transaction information. This, says the firm will streamline onboarding, decrease fraud exposure, and support compliance.

Phil Cotter, group head, customer and third-party risk solutions, LSEG, says: "The partnership with Mastercard builds on our continued investment in digital identity fraud solutions for LSEG customers.

"By providing customers with consumer-permissioned open banking account verification through Mastercard, our customers can more effectively manage fraud and meet their compliance obligations, whilst providing a differentiated digital experience to their customers."

Related Companies

London Stock Exchange Mastercard

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Trending

Trending

  1. Wise rebrands as customer numbers reach 16 million

  2. Central Bank of Ireland blocks staff use of ChatGPT

  3. Central banks conclude cross-border CBDC experiment, Project Icebreaker

  4. Nationwide overhauls payment processing with Accenture and Form3

  5. BIS invites comments on ISO 20022 harmonisation proposals

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud