LSEG selects OpenFin for delivery of Workspace platform to customer desktops

The London Stock Exchange is to migrate its Workspace platform to OpenFin, paving the way for interoperability with thousands of internal apps developed by banks and buy-side customers.

LSEG Workspace provides wealth advisors, research analysts, portfolio managers, investment bankers and traders with access to financial data, news, analytics and productivity tools.



Under the partnership, LSEG will migrate Workspace to align with OpenFin's technology, making its platform more easily deployable and interoperable.



OpenFin's Chromium container and workspace technology enables app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. Used by 90% of major global banks, OpenFin deploys more than 3,500 desktop applications to more than 3,800 buy-side and sell-side firms.



Dean Berry, group head of trading & banking solutions at LSEG, says: "Transforming user experience starts with seamless delivery of LSEG Workspace to customer desktops. Use of OpenFin significantly enhances our delivery model and end user experience, leveraging technology that is already trusted by most global banks and leading asset managers."



OpenFin's container technology is co-stable with Google Chromium, ensuring that critical security patches and other enhancements to the Chromium engine are continuously and seamlessly delivered to end user desktops.



Borre Wessel, LSEG's head of desktop platform technology, says: "As technologists we greatly appreciate OpenFin's commitment to open web standards and their rigorous process for keeping up with Google Chromium. We will leverage their technology to deliver LSEG Workspace cross-platform to both Windows and Mac devices."