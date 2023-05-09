Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

London Stock Exchange OpenFin

Lead Channel

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
LSEG selects OpenFin for delivery of Workspace platform to customer desktops

LSEG selects OpenFin for delivery of Workspace platform to customer desktops

The London Stock Exchange is to migrate its Workspace platform to OpenFin, paving the way for interoperability with thousands of internal apps developed by banks and buy-side customers.

LSEG Workspace provides wealth advisors, research analysts, portfolio managers, investment bankers and traders with access to financial data, news, analytics and productivity tools.

Under the partnership, LSEG will migrate Workspace to align with OpenFin's technology, making its platform more easily deployable and interoperable.

OpenFin's Chromium container and workspace technology enables app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. Used by 90% of major global banks, OpenFin deploys more than 3,500 desktop applications to more than 3,800 buy-side and sell-side firms.

Dean Berry, group head of trading & banking solutions at LSEG, says: "Transforming user experience starts with seamless delivery of LSEG Workspace to customer desktops. Use of OpenFin significantly enhances our delivery model and end user experience, leveraging technology that is already trusted by most global banks and leading asset managers."

OpenFin's container technology is co-stable with Google Chromium, ensuring that critical security patches and other enhancements to the Chromium engine are continuously and seamlessly delivered to end user desktops.

Borre Wessel, LSEG's head of desktop platform technology, says: "As technologists we greatly appreciate OpenFin's commitment to open web standards and their rigorous process for keeping up with Google Chromium. We will leverage their technology to deliver LSEG Workspace cross-platform to both Windows and Mac devices."

Related Companies

London Stock Exchange OpenFin

Lead Channel

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Trending

Related News
LSEG signs for Mastercard Open Banking tech
/identity

LSEG signs for Mastercard Open Banking tech

LSEG to acquire Acadia
/markets

LSEG to acquire Acadia

Microsoft buys stake in London Stock Exchange

12 Dec 2022

London Stock Exchange to acquire MayStreet

18 May 2022

London Stock Exchange acquires KYC specialist Global Data Consortium

05 Apr 2022

London Stock Exchange enters private markets with investment in Floww

15 Mar 2022

London Stock Exchange to acquire Tora for $325 million

22 Feb 2022

Trending

  1. ChatGPT investment fund smashes the UK&#39;s ten most popular funds

  2. Apple nets $1 billion in deposits within a week of savings account launch

  3. Fintech to become $1.5 trillion industry by 2030

  4. Monzo hits 250K business customer milestone

  5. Weaknesses in bank mobile app security are exposing customers to fraud - Which?

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023