LSEG to acquire Acadia

London Stock Exchange Group is to acquire Acadia, a provider of automated margin processing and integrated risk services for uncleared deriviatives.

Acadia was established in 2009 and provides risk management, margining and collateral services to global financial institutions for the uncleared derivatives markets. Acadia’s risk and margining products span all OTC derivative asset classes and provide direct connectivity to over 2,000 market participants. The company enables over $1 trillion in collateral exchanges daily.



LSEG has held a minority stake in Acadia since 2018 and says a full-scale takeover will stengthen its position in the post-trade space and as a provider of systemically important financial market infrastructure to its clients.



Daniel Maguire, group head, post trade, LSEG & CEO, LCH Group says: “The acquisition of Acadia is part of LSEG’s strategy to enhance and grow our multi-asset Post Trade offering for the uncleared derivatives space. Our customers are looking for more ways to optimise their financial resources, and Acadia’s services enable significant efficiencies in risk management, margining and collateral."



The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Financial terms have not been disclosed.