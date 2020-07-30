Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England Accenture

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BofE picks Accenture for RTGS rebuild

BofE picks Accenture for RTGS rebuild

Accenture has won a deal with the Bank of England to help build the UK's new real-time gross settlement (RTGS) service.

RTGS is a critical piece of national infrastructure and the backbone of UK payments, settling an average of £685 billion each working day.

Accenture was chosen as the technology delivery partner following a procurement process begun in February 2019 and will work with the central bank on a renewed system that is slated to start to be delivered in 2022.

The BofE says the service will increase resilience and access, offer wider interoperability, improve user functionality and strengthen the end-to-end risk management of the UK high value payment system.

Previously, the bank has said the rebuild will be able to interface with systems running distributed ledgers.

Victoria Cleland, executive director, banking, payments and innovation, BofE, says: "The Renewal Programme is a key priority not just for the Bank but also the wider UK payments industry. It will support a resilient financial system that protects the UK’s financial and monetary stability in the years to come.

"The renewed RTGS service will be designed not only to benefit everyone in the country who makes payments, but to keep the UK at the leading edge of payments innovation."

Sulabh Agarwal, lead, global payments practice, Accenture, adds: "The rise of digital and instant payments in recent years has dramatically changed the way we pay, reflecting changes in the needs of households and companies. The renewed system will enable financial institutions to access a more modern and secure payments platform which is fit for the future."

Related Companies

Bank of England Accenture

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Sustainable Finance Live Report] Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions, [New Report] Sustai[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Trending

Related News
IBM wins bidding for new Canadian RTGS platform

IBM wins bidding for new Canadian RTGS platform

Fed seeks feedback on plans for RTGS system for faster payments
/payments

Fed seeks feedback on plans for RTGS system for faster payments

BofE confirms revamped RTGS will be able to interface with distributed ledgers

23 Jul 2018

ECB and Bank of Japan conclude DLT not ready for RTGS systems

07 Sep 2017

Bank of England comes good on promise to provide non-banks with direct access to RTGS

19 Jul 2017

Bank of England to take over running of Chaps as RTGS make-over comes onstream

09 May 2017

Bank of England sets 2020 deadline for overhaul of RTGS

16 Sep 2016

Trending

  1. Revolut launches price comparison service

  2. Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ

  3. Wirecard scandal signals EU regulatory overhaul

  4. ECB to focus attention on bank outsourcing, legacy tech and IT board representation

  5. Mastercard enrolled into Pay.UK Request to Pay framework

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks