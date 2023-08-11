Citi Commercial Bank appoints Gunjan Kalra as APAC head

Gunjan Kalra will take on her new role in September 2023, and will report to the global head of Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) Tasnim Ghiawadwala and APAC CEO Peter Babej.

Kalra has been heading up corporate sales and solutions for the bank's markets business since 2021, where she led 150 salespeople to deliver products to their corporate and commercial clients. Previously, Kalra served as Asia Pacific head for the corporate solutions group from 2015 to 2021.

During her career that has spanned two decades at Citi, Kalra has deep knowledge of the bank's markets business and has led leadership roles across Asia Pacific and Latin America, working with complex businesses across a number of asset classes and segments.

Ghiawadwala highlights how "Gunjan's appointment is further demonstration of the connectivity across the Institutional Clients Group. Her Markets background and deep knowledge of Citi will be crucial in ensuring we continue to drive our CCB strategy and provide our Asia Pacific clients with the products and services that will enable their growth, address their cross-border needs and support them on their path to going global."

Babej adds: "Commercial banking is a centrepiece of Citi's strategy across Asia Pacific, matching the strong cross-border aspirations of our local clients and the power of our global network. With Gunjan's proven leadership and broad experience, we look forward to driving our franchise to its full potential."