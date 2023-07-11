Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Citi Commercial Bank launches digital client platform

Citi Commercial Bank launches digital client platform

Citi has launched a digital client platform for its commercial bank customers, bringing together all of its products and services in one place.

CitiDirect Commercial Banking promises to provide clients with a 360° consolidated view of their relationship across Cash, Loans, Trade, FX, Servicing and Onboarding.

Already live in the US, with over two thirds of the client base actively using it, the system will be piloted in the second half of the year across Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the UK.

The bank says CitiDirect offers data driven insights necessary to help inform decision making and efficient management of day-to-day banking interactions. Clients can also digitally open accounts and request new products and services.

Mark Sugden, head, CitiDirect Commercial Banking & Digital Transformation, says: “Our new banking platform has been designed and built with a client-centric focus.

"The outcome is an innovative platform that responds to our clients’ complex needs and their expectations of a simple and intuitive digital banking experience."

