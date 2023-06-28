Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zipzero

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zipzero relocates from London to Aberdeen

Zipzero relocates from London to Aberdeen

Zipzero, a UK consumer app developed to combat the cost-of-living crisis by rewarding users for sharing their receipt data, has relocated its head offices from London to Aberdeen, citing a thriving startup community in the Scottish city.

Zipzero allows users to receive cash rewards by sharing receipts from their everyday purchases, which are then used to pay household utility bills. The company claims over 200,000 app users as it takes advantage of the cost-of-living crisis.

Now it has moved out of London to Aberdeen’s One Tech Hub, the Techscaler hub for northeast Scotland.

The company cites support for tech companies in Scotland and a 27% increase in the number of fintechs operating from the country since 2021.

Mohsin Rashid, CEO, Zipzero, says: “Scotland is the most fertile land for UK tech. There are a number of programmes driving growth in the tech sector, and the connection between industry innovators and academia is particularly strong.

Related Companies

Zipzero

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Fintech's existential crisis: Serving clients and remaining competitive

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services[Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services

Trending

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023