Zipzero relocates from London to Aberdeen

Zipzero, a UK consumer app developed to combat the cost-of-living crisis by rewarding users for sharing their receipt data, has relocated its head offices from London to Aberdeen, citing a thriving startup community in the Scottish city.

Zipzero allows users to receive cash rewards by sharing receipts from their everyday purchases, which are then used to pay household utility bills. The company claims over 200,000 app users as it takes advantage of the cost-of-living crisis.



Now it has moved out of London to Aberdeen’s One Tech Hub, the Techscaler hub for northeast Scotland.



The company cites support for tech companies in Scotland and a 27% increase in the number of fintechs operating from the country since 2021.



Mohsin Rashid, CEO, Zipzero, says: “Scotland is the most fertile land for UK tech. There are a number of programmes driving growth in the tech sector, and the connection between industry innovators and academia is particularly strong.

