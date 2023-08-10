Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi UBS MUFG Endowus

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Big banks back Asian wealth management platform Endowus

Big banks back Asian wealth management platform Endowus

Citi, UBS and MUFG has joined a US$35 million funding round for Asian digital wealth management platform Endowus.

The banks joined the round through their venture arms and were joined by four Asian billionaire families.

Singapore-based Endowus spans both private wealth and public pension savings, helping investors grow their money with expert advice and access to institutional investment options.

Despite difficult financial market conditions, the firm has seen strong growth over the last year, with group assets now crossing US$5 billion. In 2022, it saw revenue growth of 80% organically, while tripling its group revenue as it completed the acquisition of multi-family office, Carret Private.

Gregory Van, CEO, Endowus, says: "The next stage of Endowus’ growth will hone in on the personalisation of a joyful and meaningful investing experience for all investors at scale."

Everett Leonidas, Asia-Pacific head, Citi Ventures, adds: "Today’s investors are seeking tailored, data-driven, and digital-first solutions to meet their lifestyles and long-term wealth needs.

"With its strong tech and product innovation, the Endowus team has built a top-tier digital total wealth platform, and have laid the groundwork for continued success in the future."

Related Companies

Citi UBS MUFG Endowus

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Trending

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is the future of online payments. Are you ready for the paradigm shift?

  2. Revolut suspends US crypto services

  3. PayPal launches its own stablecoin

  4. More banks pay multi-million dollar penalties over WhatsApp use

  5. Monzo staff called Conservatives ‘evil’ after denying Jeremy Hunt a bank account – Telegraph

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023