Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut suspends US crypto services

Revolut suspends US crypto services

Fintech giant Revolut is suspending cryptocurrency services in the US, citing the evolving regulatory environment.

American customers will not be able to buy crypto via the Revolut app from 2 September. Selling and holding crypto will be disabled from 3 October.

In a statement, the firm says: "As a result of the evolving regulatory environment and the uncertainties around the crypto market in the US, we’ve taken the difficult decision, together with our US banking partner, to suspend access to cryptocurrencies through Revolut in the US."

The move impacts less than one per cent of Revolut's crypto customers globally.

UK-based Revolut introduced the ability to buy, sell and hold crypto in the US in 2020 but over the last year the regulatory environment has soured in the wake of the FTX collapse, with the likes of Binance and Coinbase targeted by the SEC.

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS

Trending

Trending

  1. Klarna ditches open banking brand

  2. Haldane calls out CBDC &quot;stealth tax scandal&quot;

  3. HSBC to invest $35 million in Tradeshift joint venture

  4. Vanquis Banking Group acquires money saving app Snoop

  5. Apple Card savings account hits $10bn in deposits

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023