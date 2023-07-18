Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
TSB

Retail banking
TSB mobile and Internet banking goes down

TSB has spent the morning firefighting an IT glitch that has locked customers out of their online and mobile banking accounts.

Online outage tracker Down Detector began receiving reports of issues with the bank's IT services at 10.15 am, with thousands of customers reporting problems with the bank.

The problems appeared after the bank shut customers out of its mobile app and online banking service for nine hours over the weekend to conduct "essential maintenance" work.

In a tweet earlier this afternoon, the bank says:

In April, The former chief information officer of TSB Bank was fined over £80,000 for his part in a bungled IT migration programme in 2018 that locked customers out of their accounts for weeks and led to months of ongoing technical problems.

Update: TSB has reached out to say that the IT issues affecting services this morning has now been resolved.

