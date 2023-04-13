Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TSB Prudential Regulation Authority

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Outsourcing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ex-TSB CIO fined &#163;80k over bungled IT migration

Ex-TSB CIO fined £80k over bungled IT migration

The former chief information officer of TSB Bank has been fined over £80,000 for his part in a bungled IT migration programme in 2018 that locked customers out of their accounts for weeks and led to months of ongoing technical problems.

In April 2018, TSB updated its IT systems and migrated the data for its corporate and customer services on to a new IT platform from parent company Banco Sabadell. While the data itself migrated successfully, the platform immediately experienced technical failures. This resulted in significant disruption to the continuity of TSB’s banking services, including branch, telephone, online and mobile banking.

All of TSB’s branches and a significant proportion of its 5.2 million customers were affected by the initial issues. Some customers continued to be affected by some issues and it took until December 2018 for TSB to return to business-as-usual.

In December, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority fined the bank a combined £48.6 million.

Now, the PRA has taken aim at former CIO Carlos Abarca, who, the regulator says, had responsibility for TSB complying with its outsourcing rules. In particular, he was responsible for TSB’s key outsourcing relationship with its main third-party supplier for the IT migration programme.

As part of this, he gave assurance to the TSB Board that the third party, as key supplier, was prepared for migration. "However," says the PRA, "he failed to ensure that TSB had itself obtained sufficient assurance from the third party before doing so".

Abarca agreed to resolve the matter with the PRA, ensuring he got a 30% discount on his fine, bringing it down from £116,600 to £81,620.

Related Companies

TSB Prudential Regulation Authority

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Outsourcing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Trending

Related News
Virgin Money and TSB scolded over online security risks
/security

Virgin Money and TSB scolded over online security risks

TSB fined £48.6 million over operational resilience failures
/regulation

TSB fined £48.6 million over operational resilience failures

TSB to take technology inhouse after IT meltdown

29 Mar 2019

TSB chief Pester to step down as IT crisis rumbles on

04 Sep 2018

TSB customers rage as migration to Sabadell platform goes awry

23 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. Visa partners PayPal for interoperable P2P payments

  2. Mastercard unveils international payments tool

  3. JPMorgan Chase boss Dimon hails &#39;groundbreaking&#39; AI

  4. Bank of England begins building Britcoin team

  5. Get Ready for the Launch: A Fintech Guide to the FedNow Payment Service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements