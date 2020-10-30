Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
TSB goes down on payday

TSB goes down on payday

UK bank TSB is back in the tech wars, with its mobile and Internet services failing to load and leaving some customers unable to access accounts on payday.

The downtime is a huge embarrassment for the bank, which has been rebuilding its reputation following a disastrous IT meltdown last year that saw customers locked out of their accounts for weeks.

Heaping the misery on customers, the bank last month announced plans to shutter a third of its branch network and layoff 900 staff, citing a shift in customer behaviour as users shun the high street in favour of remote banking services.

Customers facing problems accessing their accounts are furious. TSB's Twitter account has yet to respond, but for those who can access the Website, the embattled bank offers a 'helpful' service status update: "We’re aware that some customers are reporting problems logging in to internet banking and the mobile app. We’re currently looking into this and will provide an update as soon as possible."

