TSB goes down on payday

UK bank TSB is back in the tech wars, with its mobile and Internet services failing to load and leaving some customers unable to access accounts on payday.

@TSB down again. I vow to never bank with them again by the end of the year. — Taz (@TazBTCC) October 30, 2020

Oh what a surprise @TSB down yet again , payday and cant transfer my money 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/oqIRP4YY0A — Laura B (@laurabarr38) October 30, 2020

The downtime is a huge embarrassment for the bank, which has been rebuilding its reputation following a disastrous IT meltdown last year that saw customers locked out of their accounts for weeks.Heaping the misery on customers, the bank last month announced plans to shutter a third of its branch network and layoff 900 staff, citing a shift in customer behaviour as users shun the high street in favour of remote banking services.Customers facing problems accessing their accounts are furious.TSB's Twitter account has yet to respond, but for those who can access the Website, the embattled bank offers a 'helpful' service status update: "We’re aware that some customers are reporting problems logging in to internet banking and the mobile app. We’re currently looking into this and will provide an update as soon as possible."