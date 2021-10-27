Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
TSB opens new tech centre in Edinburgh

TSB has cut the ribbon on a new technology centre in Edinburgh following the successful recruitment of 100 staff.

The facility, based at TSB’s George Street headquarters, houses technical specialists, data engineers, analysts and other IT experts hired to develop innovative services for five million customers across the UK. It has been created as part of a £120 million investment to transform the bank’s digital channels.

The new team has already built the digital infrastructure needed to deliver Bounce Back Loan Schemes and assisted in the setup of the bank’s large scale remote working operation which has been pivotal through the pandemic.

TSB’s CEO, Debbie Crosbie says: “We are delighted with the impact our technology centre is already having on the digital banking services we offer TSB customers. Customer demand for new digital services will only increase and this new investment will ensure we are well placed to meet that demand.”

