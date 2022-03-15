TSB duplicates payments from customer accounts

TSB is facing a furious reaction from customers after taking duplicated payments from an unknown number of accounts.

@TSB I can’t believe you have completely wiped my account this morning. Petrol is expensive enough and my cards been declined due to taking all my payments from the 2nd of march out!! I hope we are getting compensation for this!!!! — Craig Jerrard (@jerrard_craig) March 15, 2022

The snafu, which involved the bank debiting accounts with funds that were initially transferred and accounted for two weeks ago, has left a number of account holders in the red.A TSB spokesperson says: “We’re aware of some issues related to duplicate payments on some customers’ accounts. We’re working hard to fix these issues and will ensure customers are refunded for duplicate payments. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused."