TSB

TSB duplicates payments from customer accounts

TSB is facing a furious reaction from customers after taking duplicated payments from an unknown number of accounts.

The snafu, which involved the bank debiting accounts with funds that were initially transferred and accounted for two weeks ago, has left a number of account holders in the red. A TSB spokesperson says: “We’re aware of some issues related to duplicate payments on some customers’ accounts. We’re working hard to fix these issues and will ensure customers are refunded for duplicate payments. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused."

TSB to close 70 branches as more customers move online
TSB to close 70 branches as more customers move online

TSB returns to abandoned high streets with network of pop-up branches
TSB returns to abandoned high streets with network of pop-up branches

TSB goes down on payday

30 Oct 2020

TSB to close a third of branches and cut 900 staff

30 Sep 2020

TSB to check out branch cashiers as Covid changes priorities

11 Aug 2020

TSB down days after boasting about online growth

01 Jul 2020

  White House lays out ground rules for digital assets

  Mastercard class action suit moves closer to trial as billions more pounds added to claim

  Online retailers warned of lost sales as SCA comes into effect

  Swift ban extended to Belarus

  FCA orders closure of all UK crypto ATMs

