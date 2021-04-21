Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

La Caixa

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Caixabank to shed over 8000 staff

Caixabank to shed over 8000 staff

CaixaBank is planning over 8000 job cuts and the closure of 1530 branches following its merger with Bankia.

The cuts, branded as "savage" by union representatives, will reduce employee numbers by 18.7% to 36,109, down from 44,000. The branch closures will hit a quarter of the combined banking network.

Caixabank says that the workforce cull is based on "production and organisational grounds, given the overlaps and synergies derived from the merger and the current market circumstances".

The bank is currently negotiating with union bosses over its proposals, which includes a voluntary redundancy limit of 50% on workers over the age of 50 so as not to lose experienced staff.

Related Companies

La Caixa

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar On-Demand] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond[NextGen Nordics Webinar On-Demand] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Trending

Related News
CaixaBank to replace cards with recycled material
/sustainable

CaixaBank to replace cards with recycled material

Visa joins Caixabank, Global Payments and Worldline startup programme
/startups

Visa joins Caixabank, Global Payments and Worldline startup programme

CaixaBank opens private LinkedIn space for female business leaders

02 Jul 2020

CaixaBank transforms mobile bank imagin into lifestyle app

19 Jun 2020

CaixaBank to roll out facial recognition ATMs across Spain

10 Jun 2020

CaixaBank applies AI to employee training

21 Jan 2020

Trending

  1. Rakuten Europe partners blockchain firm Chiliz on Fan Tokens

  2. JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

  3. Rishi Sunak announces UK Treasury and BofE fintech taskforce to explore CBDC

  4. Mastercard to buy digital ID firm Ekata for $850m

  5. How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape