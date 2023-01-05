Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
CaixaBank forges international consortium for cybersecurity research

CaixaBank has formed a European research consortium to explore ways to improve cybersecurity by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

Working with eleven international entities, the project, AI4CYBER, is part of the Horizon Europe programme for research and innovation, funded by the European Union.

The consortium's key objective is to design new cybersecurity services to help understand, detect and analyse cyberattacks, as well as prepare critical systems to withstand them. Its results will be aimed at helping system developers and operators to effectively manage security, resilience, and capacity to adapt to adverse situations as well as formulate a dynamic response to advanced cyberattacks.

For the three-year project, Caixabank will act as a test bed for new solutions that arise from the R&D effort. The bank says this approach will allow the participants to study the benefits of improved incident response times and the production of better models for detecting anomalies in behavioural patterns.

CaixaBank has taken steps over the years to improve security research and coordination, with measures such as creating a specialised group for responding to IT security incidents, and a centre that coordinates the overall security of the whole Group.

