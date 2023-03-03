Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) HSBC Nationwide

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC and Nationwide restrict customer crypto purchases

HSBC and Nationwide restrict customer crypto purchases

HSBC and Nationwide Building Society have become the latest UK lenders to impose restrictions on customers buying cryptocurrency, citing regulator concerns about the practice.

In a message to customers, Nationwide says it will not allow payments to crypto exchanges using its credit cards and will set a £5000 daily limit on debit card spending.

Explaining the move, it says: "There are certain risks with purchasing cryptocurrency, as highlighted by the Financial Conduct Authority."

Payments to one exchange, Binance, are banned completely.

Meanwhile, HSBC has put a block on crypto purchases using its credit cards, citing FCA concerns about the high-risk nature of the assets.

In November, Santander put in place a £3000 monthly limit on payments to cryptocurrency exchanges. NatWest has made similar moves.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) HSBC Nationwide

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Santander imposes limits on payments to crypto exchanges
/crypto

Santander imposes limits on payments to crypto exchanges

Trending

  1. Klarna reports $1 billion loss

  2. Wise rebrands as customer numbers reach 16 million

  3. Klarna UK to introduce charges for late payments

  4. Investment banks approach Monzo over IPO - report

  5. UK challenger banks and specialist SME lenders overtake incumbents

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud