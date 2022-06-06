Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nationwide kicks against branch closure trend

Nationwide kicks against branch closure trend

As other lenders retreat from the high street, Nationwide Building Society has pledged that it will not leave any town or city in which it is based without a branch until at least 2024.

Nationwide has the third largest network of branches in the UK with 625 branches. It first pledged not to leave any town until 2023 in November 2020.

By extending the pledge, the Society says it wants to maintain its presence on the high street in order to provide face-to-face support for customers struggling with financial hardship during the cost of living crisis.

The move comes against a rising backdrop of shuttered bank branches across the UK's high streets. So far this year 214 bank branches have closed in the UK, and a further 272 are scheduled to shut by the end of December, as the nation's largest lenders respond to declining footfall and the rise in popularity of online and mobile banking.

Nationwide's newly-installed chief executive Debbie Crosby, says: “Supporting members through the cost-of-living crisis is my immediate priority. As a mutual, all profit we generate is reinvested for the benefit of our members. This gives us choices about how we best meet their needs. By extending the Branch Promise, members who face financial difficulties can discuss the practical support we offer in person with specially trained colleagues."

There are a number of caveats attached to the pledges, in that the Society may close branches in the event of a lease expiry, or where there are multiple branches in an area and where a branch needs significant financial investment and there are branches nearby.

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Trending

Related News
Barclays accelerates retreat from the high street
/retail

Barclays accelerates retreat from the high street

Lloyds takes the axe to more branches
/retail

Lloyds takes the axe to more branches

Santander cuts branch opening times; moves to appointment-only model in late afternoon

21 Apr

Newcastle Building Society installs technology to serve customers of shuttered bank branches

20 Apr

Lloyds axes another 60 branches

23 Mar

HSBC to shutter 69 branches

15 Mar

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022