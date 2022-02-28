Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nationwide customers suffer further delays in Faster Payments

Nationwide customers suffer further delays in Faster Payments

Customers are reporting a rash of problems with inbound Faster Payments at Nationwide Building Society, which has been hit by intermittent service outages over the past two months.

The latest glitch, which arose early this morning, has left customers fuming.

Nationwide has yet to explain the recurring problem, merely referring to a "technical issue" in an apology to its customers on Twitter. "We're working hard to resolve this issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused," says the building society in a statement. "No member will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue and all associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded. All other services are working normally."

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Registration open for EBAday 2022 - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, ViennaRegistration open for EBAday 2022 - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Related News
Nationwide hit by payment delays again
/retail

Nationwide hit by payment delays again

Nationwide customers hit by Faster Payments glitch
/payments

Nationwide customers hit by Faster Payments glitch

Nationwide moves online banking to Microsoft Azure

16 Dec 2021

Nationwide takes van around UK to help people make switch to online

14 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. MUFG shutters blockchain-based payments network

  2. Paysera shuts down payments to Russia; Swift exclusion remains off the table

  3. Lloyds outlines &#163;1 billion, three-year digitisation strategy

  4. Swift vets bid to make cross-border payments as easy as texting

  5. JP Morgan blockchain exec Christine Moy leaves

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?