Nationwide customers suffer further delays in Faster Payments

Customers are reporting a rash of problems with inbound Faster Payments at Nationwide Building Society, which has been hit by intermittent service outages over the past two months.
The latest glitch, which arose early this morning, has left customers fuming.
Nationwide has yet to explain the recurring problem, merely referring to a "technical issue" in an apology to its customers on Twitter. "We're working hard to resolve this issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused," says the building society in a statement. "No member will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue and all associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded. All other services are working normally."