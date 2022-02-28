Nationwide customers suffer further delays in Faster Payments

Customers are reporting a rash of problems with inbound Faster Payments at Nationwide Building Society, which has been hit by intermittent service outages over the past two months.

1/2 We're sorry, due to a technical issue some incoming and outgoing payments are delayed at the moment. If you’ve made a Faster payment, there's no need to resend it. Standing orders, Direct Debits & cards are working normally. For updates https://t.co/o1lETrKVvH. — Nationwide Building Society (@AskNationwide) February 28, 2022

The latest glitch, which arose early this morning, has left customers fuming.Nationwide has yet to explain the recurring problem, merely referring to a "technical issue" in an apology to its customers on Twitter."We're working hard to resolve this issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused," says the building society in a statement. "No member will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue and all associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded. All other services are working normally."