Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Authentication E-commerce Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nationwide stops 2000 more frauds a month with SCA rules

Nationwide stops 2000 more frauds a month with SCA rules

Nationwide Building Society says that the introduction of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) rules in March is helping it stop 2000 cases of online card fraud a month.

In the biggest change to UK payments regulation since the roll out of Chip & Pin in 2006, all online transactions over £25 have been subject to two-factor authentication checks since 14th March, to help combat online fraud.

While SCA has been controversial, with retailers concerned about customers abandoning transactions, Nationwide says that its research suggests that the regulations are proving effective.

Despite the fact that some transactions now take a little longer, a poll of 2000 Brits for the building society reveals more than two thirds of people are happy for a slight delay if it is more secure. More than two thirds of Nationwide members complete the SCA check using their mobile banking app, while 21% authenticate using a one-time passcode sent via a text message.

Matt Cox, chief product owner, digital payments, Nationwide, says: "Many people prefer the convenience of online shopping and, while merchants strive to make the checkout experience as quick and easy as possible, we generally accept that a small delay is worth it when it comes to our security and personal details."

Early data shows that the rollout of SCA is already having a positive impact in reducing online card fraud, with the Society seeing around 2000 fewer cases a month. Meanwhile, 42% say that SCA makes them feel safer when shopping online, while more than a quarter say the extra security it provides meant they are more likely to shop online.

However, around a fifth of people have previously reported a problem with the new system, largely because not all merchants are yet compliant. Other issues include customers not having up-to-date contact details, meaning they couldn’t get the code, or not having their phone with them to get the code.

Research published by Barclaycard Payments last months revealed that UK retailers have so far lost out on £130m worth of sales as a result of not being fully compliant with the new rules.

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Authentication E-commerce Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration[On-Demand Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Trending

Related News
UK retailers lost £130 million in sales in first month of SCA rules
/security

UK retailers lost £130 million in sales in first month of SCA rules

Online retailers warned of lost sales as SCA comes into effect
/security

Online retailers warned of lost sales as SCA comes into effect

UK merchants warned to get ready for imminent SCA

04 Mar

FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

20 May 2021

New security measures could block one-third of online EU purchases

28 Sep 2020

NatWest tests behavioural biometrics for Strong Customer Authentication

15 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Plaid accuses Stripe of underhanded tactics over new open banking product

  2. Vatican announces metaverse plans

  3. Ten FinTech Trends to Follow in 2022

  4. Citi launches Sepa instant payments in Europe

  5. EU Digital Markets Act delayed until 2023

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models