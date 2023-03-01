Nationwide chooses Board for financial planning

Nationwide Building Society has enlisted KPMG and fintech Board for an overhaul of its financial planning.

Nationwide will work with Board to replace and transform planning processes and systems. End users are now prioritised with access to one single source of the truth via Board’s Intelligent Planning platform, reducing information silos, with a more integrated and intuitive approach.



“Intelligent Planning from Board enables Nationwide to transform vital financial planning across multiple use cases, delivering better insights for our teams, and ultimately better outcomes for Nationwide’s members,” says Louise Pierrepont, head, future capability and operations, Nationwide.