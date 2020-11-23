10x Future Technologies appoints Glyptis and Holt to senior management team

10x Future Technologies, the digital banking infrastructure provider set up by former Barclays chief Antony Jenkins, has appointed Mark Holt as chief product and engineering officer and Leda Glyptis as chief client officer.

The business, which is building the core technology platform for JPMorgan's forthcoming digital bank launch in the UK and provided the backbone for Westpac's recently released banking-as-a-service offering, is bolstering its senior management ranks in anticipation of further deals with leading banks in and beyond Europe.



Glyptis, a former chief innovation at Qatar National Bank takes over from Tam Holmes, the current chief client officer, with a focus on driving client success at 10x for the group’s existing and new clients.



Holmes, a ten-year veteran of Lloyds' digital banking team, and integral member of 10x since 2017, will assume a a new role as chief business development officer with responsibility for new client acquisition.



“As industry and client demand have risen, it became clear that we needed an equal and separate focus on client relationship management and business development,” says Jenkins. “Our chief client officer role to date has been focused on client relationship management and revenue generation. Given our growth and strategic priorities we saw the need and value to have an executive lead focused on each area.”



Rounding out the appointments is Mark Holt, most recently serving as chief technology officer at Trainline, who will be charged with leading 10x’s product and engineering and platform functionality development.



“The banks we are working with and talking to are increasingly focused on how they can design parts or all of their business to deliver fundamentally better experiences for their end customers,” says Jenkins. “This may be through faster product development led by our unique cloud-native design approach, or superior technology engineering, all wrapped within a lower cost-to-serve in creating banks that are built 10x better.”



More than 100 new employees have joined 10x over the past several months, predominantly in technology roles focused on product and engineering. Amid the global Covid pandemic, 10x staff began working remotely away from its central London offices in early March.



“While the full impact and effect of the pandemic is uncertain, we believe, based on our pipeline of activity that the financial services industry and retail banks in particular are continuing to pursue new digital, cloud-native technology solutions to help them address their ongoing legacy cost and customer delivery challenges,” says Jenkins.



He adds that 10x is continuing to hire in and outside of London, where the cloud-native technology business is based, as well as in Australia.