Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac 10x Future Technologies

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Westpac to build new institutional platform with 10x Banking

Westpac to build new institutional platform with 10x Banking

Westpac has commenced work on a new transactional platform for institutional clients and is looking to UK-based technology provider 10x Banking to provide the core technology.

The two companies have signed a Letter of Understanding, building on an existing three-year partnership which launched Westpac’s Banking-as-a-Service offering. which went into production late last year

Westpac doubled down on an earlier investment in 10x Banking in June last year, joining a $187 million Series C financing round.

The bank says the new institutional platform will provide clients with advanced liquidity management, cash flow forecasting and real-time payments processing.

Westpac Institutional Bank chief executive, Anthony Miller, says: “Just as consumers are changing the way they bank, large institutional clients also need access to quick and secure digital transaction services.

“The new platform will enable us to improve productivity and cost-efficiencies while simplifying processes and making it easier for our customers to do business with us.”

He says the bank is now working with 10x Banking and other partners on the multi-year programme.

Related Companies

Westpac 10x Future Technologies

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Does your Digital Agenda incorporate the Human Touch?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling[Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Trending

Related News
Westpac appoints first BaaS chief
/cloud

Westpac appoints first BaaS chief

Westpac chief platform officer moves on as BaaS platform goes into production
/people

Westpac chief platform officer moves on as BaaS platform goes into production

10x Future Technologies seals $187 million funding round

16 Jun 2021

Westpac adds marketplace lender SocietyOne to banking-as-a-service platform

23 Feb 2021

Westpac to move into banking-as-a-service with investment in 10x Future Technologies

04 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Chase launches &#163;400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

  2. Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

  3. Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

  4. Private equity firms eye up Temenos

  5. NatWest bank brands fined for overcharging interchange fees

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models