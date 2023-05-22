Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Airbnb jumps into bed with Klarna

Airbnb jumps into bed with Klarna

Klarna has joined forces with Airbnb to provide guests in the US and Canada with flexible payment options when booking their stay.

Guests in the US and Canada can now apply to pay for stays in four interest-free installments over six weeks, and for bookings over $500, guests in the US can apply to pay monthly.

The US represents Klarna's larget market, where it has amassed more than seven million monthly active app users and 34 million consumers.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of Klarna, says: “We know that one of the top requests from Airbnb guests was more options to pay for their stays, so we’re super excited to offer interest free payment options and support their mission to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere.”

Airbnb is the latest retailer to join Klarna’s network of 500,000 partners globally as the company expands into the travel and experiences sector.

The firm says the Airbnb flexi-payments option will be rolled out to other markets throughout the year.
 

 

