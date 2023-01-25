Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna introduces Spotify-style &#39;Money Story&#39; overview

Klarna introduces Spotify-style 'Money Story' overview

Klarna has taken a leaf out of Spotify's playbook with the launch of Money Story, a a personal summary of 2022 that provides consumers with useful insights into their spending habits

Money Story uses the animated 'story' format popularised by social media, to provide users with spending insights that they can convert into financial goals for 2023. The package visualises spending patterns and presents animated quiz questions that prompt users to reflect on where they think they spent their money in 2022.

Next to their total spending for 2022, consumers also receive insights segmented by month, retailer and category. Each user’s Money Story also includes nudges to discover and test Klarna’s money management tools, such as the budget tracker and the monthly spending breakdown.

Felix Würtenberger, head of card and banking at Klarna, says: "For Klarna’s consumers, this will be the first time they ever receive a comprehensive overview of their yearly Klarna spending. By gamifying the often dull and daunting chore of money management, we hope to inspire users to take control of their finances and make the most of their hard-earned money in 2023 and beyond."

The service, which includes data from all spending with Klarna, including purchases made with the Klarna App, the Klarna Card and at partnered retailers’ checkouts, is being rolled out to customers in the UK, US, Sweden and Germany.

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Klarna to provide shoppers with sustainability data for electronic goods
/sustainable

Klarna to provide shoppers with sustainability data for electronic goods

Klarna Q3 losses double; forecasts profitability in 2023
/payments

Klarna Q3 losses double; forecasts profitability in 2023

Klarna launches platform to connect retailers and influencers

29 Nov 2022

Klarna launches open banking 'autopilot'

17 Nov 2022

Klarna launches price comparison engine

14 Nov 2022

Klarna extends shopping app to track all online purchases

15 Aug 2022

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  4. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  5. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023