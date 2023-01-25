Klarna introduces Spotify-style 'Money Story' overview

Klarna has taken a leaf out of Spotify's playbook with the launch of Money Story, a a personal summary of 2022 that provides consumers with useful insights into their spending habits

Money Story uses the animated 'story' format popularised by social media, to provide users with spending insights that they can convert into financial goals for 2023. The package visualises spending patterns and presents animated quiz questions that prompt users to reflect on where they think they spent their money in 2022.



Next to their total spending for 2022, consumers also receive insights segmented by month, retailer and category. Each user’s Money Story also includes nudges to discover and test Klarna’s money management tools, such as the budget tracker and the monthly spending breakdown.



Felix Würtenberger, head of card and banking at Klarna, says: "For Klarna’s consumers, this will be the first time they ever receive a comprehensive overview of their yearly Klarna spending. By gamifying the often dull and daunting chore of money management, we hope to inspire users to take control of their finances and make the most of their hard-earned money in 2023 and beyond."



The service, which includes data from all spending with Klarna, including purchases made with the Klarna App, the Klarna Card and at partnered retailers’ checkouts, is being rolled out to customers in the UK, US, Sweden and Germany.