Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna appears to have finally cracked the US market

Klarna appears to have finally cracked the US market

Klarna's long-standing ambition to crack the American market appears to be finally coming good, with the US now representing its biggest revenue-generating stream globally.

The Swedish BNPL giant has reported strong momentum in the US, with a 71% YoY increase in gross merchandise value, while improving credit loss rates by 37%.

The firm now counts 34 million consumers in the US, 8 million monthly active app users and 30 million downloads.

Klarna is forecasting that it will hit profitability on a monthly basis next year despite a doubling of losses in its most recent third quarter.

Klarna's Q3 losses climbed to $200 million from July to September, compared to $106 million in the comparable period last year.

The income statement makes for stark reading, coming after a year of painful restructuring which has seen the firm's valuation slashed and the enforced sacking of 10% of staff.

Despite the numbers, CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski maintains an upbeat tone, insisting the firm has made "huge progress" towards hitting profitability "which we expect to hit on a monthly basis in the second half of 2023".

“We’re thrilled at the growth and momentum we’ve achieved in the US, and are confident in our path towards profitability,”

Klarna has moved to diversify its business from one which relies solely on credit to the creation of new shopping channels linking customers to merchants. As a result, the firm's marketing revenue is its fastest growing earner.

In the US, almost half of its top retailers have partnered with Klarna for consumer acquisition and marketing than for payments, says David Sandstrom, CMO, Klarna.

“At Klarna, we understand that in today’s fast-paced retail environment, simply offering consumers great products is no longer enough," he says. "Retailers need partners to help them cut through the noise and connect with consumers in new, exciting ways. That’s where Klarna comes in.”

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into friendly friction to prevent fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
Klarna introduces Spotify-style 'Money Story' overview
/payments

Klarna introduces Spotify-style 'Money Story' overview

Klarna to provide shoppers with sustainability data for electronic goods
/sustainable

Klarna to provide shoppers with sustainability data for electronic goods

Klarna Q3 losses double; forecasts profitability in 2023

30 Nov 2022

Klarna launches platform to connect retailers and influencers

29 Nov 2022

Klarna launches open banking 'autopilot'

17 Nov 2022

Klarna launches price comparison engine

14 Nov 2022

Klarna losses quadruple

31 Aug 2022

Trending

  1. Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

  2. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  3. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

  4. UK open banking users swell to seven million

  5. FCA grants UK e-money license to Payoneer

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud