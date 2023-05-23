Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
CBA launches Sustainability Action Tool for businesses

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has launched a Sustainability Action Tool to provide insights into actions businesses can take to reduce their environmental impacts and lower costs.

New CBA research shows that the cost of becoming sustainable (61 per cent), finding sustainable suppliers (30 per cent) and a lack of time and resources (28 per cent) are the top pain points for SMEs seeking to embed sustainability into their business model.

The CBA Sustainability Action Tool is designed to help small business customers identify sustainable choices for their processes and operations and provide them a selection of resources and actions based on their responses to a few simple questions.

The tool will initially focus on energy, transport, and waste management and will be expanded in the coming months to include information on other sustainability topics such as supply chain management, product design and wellbeing.

CBA Executive, Kerryn Saward, says: "The CommBank Sustainability Action Tool will enable small business owners to identify simple changes they can make today as well as larger scale work, that could have both a big impact on the environment and reduce business costs.

“This can include conducting an energy audit with your energy provider, switching to new and improved technology like cloud computing services, and learning about ways to reduce or dispose of hard-to-recycle waste."

The first phase will be rolled out in May to all NetBank users with ongoing new content to be added from July.

